Announcements for the upcoming, Smackdown, Raw, and SNME

Announced for next week’s Raw:

* El Grande Americano vs Je’Von Evans

* Becky Lynch vs Maxxine Dupri for the Women’s Intercontinental Title

* CM Punk vs Finn Balor for the World Heavyweight Title

* WWE has announced Drew McIntyre will address the WWE Universe on this upcoming Smackdown

Just announced:

BREAKING NEWS: @RheaRipley_WWE and @Iyo_SkyWWE face their first test as WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions at #SNME as they take on @YaOnlyLivvOnce and @roxanne_wwe 🔥

Saturday Night's Main Event, streaming live on Jan. 24 at 8e/5p on Peacock

— WWE (@WWE) January 12, 2026