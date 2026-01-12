Announcements for the upcoming, Smackdown, Raw, and SNME

Steve Gerweck
Announced for next week’s Raw:

* El Grande Americano vs Je’Von Evans

* Becky Lynch vs Maxxine Dupri for the Women’s Intercontinental Title

* CM Punk vs Finn Balor for the World Heavyweight Title

* WWE has announced Drew McIntyre will address the WWE Universe on this upcoming Smackdown

Just announced:

