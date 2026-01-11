WWE Royal Rumble 2026: Surprise Entrants & Potential Storylines in Saudi Arabia

The WWE Royal Rumble will be staged in Saudi Arabia for the first time this year, and the event has already triggered a wave of activity on online betting sites.

Reputable sportsbooks such as MegaPari offer extensive coverage on a wide range of sporting events and will likely be inundated with wagers on the Royal Rumble.

The MegaPari reviews on comparison website arabswin.com/en/ show they offer enticing bonuses that will attract savvy Arab bettors looking to make the most of their Royal Rumble experience.

With that in mind, read on as we assess what bettors can expect from the WWE extravaganza in Saudi Arabia on January 31, starting with some possible surprise entrants.

Big names Could Make a Surprise Entrance at Royal Rumble

There is growing excitement behind the scenes around the possibility of several major WWE superstars returning at the Royal Rumble.

Randy Orton, Brock Lesnar, LA Knight and Tiffany Stratton are among those rumoured to be ready for Royal Rumble action, although there has yet to be any official confirmation.

The Royal Rumble has a history of churning out plenty of surprises, and that tradition should continue later this month, despite logistical issues threatening to buck the trend.

WWE fans around the world know better than to rule anything out. For example, Lesnar worked a very limited schedule last year. He only wrestled twice and usually saves his appearances for the major events.

The Royal Rumble will fit into his limited schedule, making his potential return one of the most talked-about rumours ahead of the event.

Orton is another superstar WWE fans will be keeping a close eye on. He has been out since competing in a tag team match alongside Cody Rhodes in October. It would be foolish to write off Orton’s chances of returning at the Royal Rumble.

There are encouraging signs for Dominik Mysterio, with doctors confirming that he won’t need surgery to fix a shoulder injury. That opens the door to a potential return at the Royal Rumble.

Chad Gable is also nearing a comeback, and ideas for an angle involving him, Los Americanos and the Creed Brothers are already being discussed.

Jacob Fatu is another high-profile superstar who could return from the sidelines in time to feature at the Royal Rumble. A dental issue has kept him out since October, but he has received the greenlight to return to action.

On the women’s side, Stratton has been away since losing the WWE Women’s Championship to Jade Cargill. She has spent some time off, but could return at the Royal Rumble.

Potential Storylines That Could Unfold at the Royal Rumble

The Royal Rumble is usually an action-packed showpiece event that is difficult to predict, but there are a few headline grabbers that could unfold in this edition.

One of the most emotional moments could come in the women’s Royal Rumble match. After months on the sidelines with a hand injury, Bianca Belair may finally return at the Royal Rumble, and this could lead to a historic moment.

The women’s field is highly competitive with talented superstars such as Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley and Stratton all expected to be serious contenders to win the Royal Rumble.

But it is hard to shake the feeling that Belair’s fairytale comeback story could end by winning the event. If that happens, she would become only the second woman to win the Royal Rumble twice after Charlotte Flair in 2020 and 2025.

It would also put her back on the map and make her the number one contender for the WWE women’s championship, setting up a blockbuster WrestleMania clash with Jade Cargill.

The men’s side could be rocked by the return of Seth Rollins, who will no doubt be plotting his revenge against Bron Breakker.

There is no better moment for payback than the Royal Rumble, so an attack could be on the cards, paving the way for another blockbuster WrestleMania contest.

Chris Jericho could finally make his highly anticipated return to WWE at the Royal Rumble, ending weeks of speculation about his potential comeback.

Jericho’s band Fozzy left the weekend of January 31 open in their tour plans, leading fans to believe that he is eyeing a return after his contract with All Elite Wrestling (AEW) expired.