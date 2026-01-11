WWE Road to Royal Rumble Tour Live Results / Copenhagen, Denmark / Sun Jan 11, 2026

The Complete Results from Royal Arena:

The Ring Announcer for the evening is Byron Saxton

  1. Jey Uso defeats The Judgment Day: Finn Balor
  2. Liv Morgan (with Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez) defeats Lyra Valkyria
  3. GUNTHER defeats Sami Zayn
  4. Alexa Bliss defeats Kairi Sane (with Asuka)
  5. WWE Men’s Championship Title Match: Champion Drew McIntyre defeats Shinsuke Nakamura
  6. AJ Styles and Dragon Lee defeat The New Day: Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods
  7. The Wyatt Sicks (with Nikki Cross) defeat The MFT’s (with Solo Sikoa)
  8. Main Event: WWE Men’s World Championship Title Match: Champion CM Punk defeats Bronson Reed

