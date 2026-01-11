WWE Road to Royal Rumble Tour Live Results / Copenhagen, Denmark / Sun Jan 11, 2026

The Complete Results from Royal Arena:
The Ring Announcer for the evening is Byron Saxton
- Jey Uso defeats The Judgment Day: Finn Balor
- Liv Morgan (with Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez) defeats Lyra Valkyria
- GUNTHER defeats Sami Zayn
- Alexa Bliss defeats Kairi Sane (with Asuka)
- WWE Men’s Championship Title Match: Champion Drew McIntyre defeats Shinsuke Nakamura
- AJ Styles and Dragon Lee defeat The New Day: Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods
- The Wyatt Sicks (with Nikki Cross) defeat The MFT’s (with Solo Sikoa)
- Main Event: WWE Men’s World Championship Title Match: Champion CM Punk defeats Bronson Reed
Thanks to follower @ErajHugLife in attendance
CREDIT: @WrestleBodyslam
NOTE: The www.WrestlingBodyslam.Com website continues to be offline as tech troubles plague the web host.