WWE News and Notes

@WWE

CM Punk got a tattoo in memory of Larry:

– WWE invited Nor ‘Phoenix’ Diana For WWE Tryout. Two months ago she wrestled vs Mercedes Mone at HOG x The Big Event SuperClash.

Drew McIntyre makes his first entrance as Undisputed Champion in front of his home crowd in Scotland.

Tommy Dreamer questions what’s next for Jacob Fatu following SmackDown:

“I just was like, where does this leave Jacob if this is his big return?”

