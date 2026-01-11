Tommy Dreamer says he “did not like the finish at all”

Tommy Dreamer flat-out said he “did not like the finish at all” to the WWE Championship Three Stages of Hell match on SmackDown and felt it completely missed the mark with Jacob.

According to Dreamer, the angle started strong. When Jacob revealed Drew McIntyre was the one who attacked him, “he gets a reaction” from the crowd. But the second Jacob turned on Cody Rhodes, Dreamer said “the moment he turned on Cody, the crowd starts booing,” which immediately created a problem.

Dreamer didn’t understand the logic behind the crowd flip, pointing out, “You don’t like Cody throughout the match, but now Jacob — who you like — once he starts beating up Cody, now you’re booing him and cheering for the guy he’s beating up?” In his view, that reaction showed the finish didn’t make sense.

He summed it up by saying “the finish came off a little weird” and questioned the direction going forward. Dreamer asked, “Where does this leave Jacob?” especially if this was meant to be a big return. Since Jacob “just screwed over Cody,” Dreamer believes it instantly makes him “not a likeable guy,” which hurts him if he’s supposed to move on to a feud with Drew McIntyre.

