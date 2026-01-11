TNA President Carlos Silva on the key to growing the company

TNA President Carlos Silva says the key to growing the company is creating a loop between live events and TV, where strong in-arena energy fuels fan interest and keeps audiences coming back.

Speaking on Most People Don’t, But YOU DO!, Silva called TNA a “foundational” wrestling brand that refocused on the live experience to reignite momentum, emphasizing that full, energetic venues help elevate both fans and wrestlers.

TNA kicks off 2026 with events in Dallas and Albuquerque, launches Thursday Night iMPACT! on AMC on Jan. 15, and goes live on PPV for Genesis on Jan. 17.

(Source: Most People Don’t, But YOU DO! With Bart Berkey)