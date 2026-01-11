Rikishi says his family struggles to get comp tickets to WWE events

EVEN THE BLOODLINE FAMILY ARE STRUGGLING GETTING COMP TICKETS TO WWE SHOWS. TKO IS RUTHLESS 😂 (Rikishi, Off The Top Podcast) pic.twitter.com/Qh3Ylkdiem — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) January 11, 2026

Rikishi revealed that even his family struggles to get comp tickets to WWE events anymore: “Even though I’m not with the company, I’m still in the legends contract with the WWE. You would think that family members and friends, close friends, you still have those comp tickets, but there is no comp tickets.” He explained that the process has become complicated: “I don’t know about the ticket prices with TKO because even my family members now, we can’t even… they will usually call me for tickets, but it’s too difficult now. There’s a lot of loopholes you have to go through.”

Even discounted tickets aren’t much help, with prices now far beyond what a typical family can manage: “I can probably try to get discounted, but I don’t know what’s discount nowadays. Like, $1,000 ticket? That’s still, you know, for a family of five and a man working 9 to 5 through the whole week… it’s very difficult to be able to take a family to events.” Rikishi also reflected on the past, when WWE tickets were far more affordable: “I know back in the day for us, you had tickets like $25, $50, front row seat was 75 or something like that. But now, boy, you really got to hit the lottery to even sit up in the nose.”

(Source: Rikishi Fatu Off The Top)