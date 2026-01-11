Priscilla Kelly (formerly Gigi Dolin) won’t wrestle in Israel

On January 11, IPWA announced Kelly, known as ex-WWE’s Gigi Dolin, for its April 6 Passover Bash event, but she deleted her ‘I’m going to Israel ‘ post after criticism linked to the Israel-Palestine conflict. Kelly soon stated she would not travel, clarifying she aimed to entertain fans uninvolved in the humanitarian crisis and did not condone government actions, then deactivated her X account amid ongoing reactions from all sides. Supporters praised her reversal, others mocked the speed or called it flip-flopping, while pro-Israel voices argued fans there deserve shows too; wrestling outlets noted how politics derailed the indie booking.

