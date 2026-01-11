Mercedes Mone says she’s taking a “break” from AEW

The CEO is taking some leave.

In a pre-recorded video which aired on Collision last night, Mercedes Mone, still with cake in her hair from Dynamite, said that she would be taking a break from AEW.

Mone, who lost the TBS title to Willow Nightingale last week, said she held the title for over 500 days because she is the greatest and now she’s sick of being disrespected by everyone.

“I am taking a break from AEW to show you why and how I elevated,” she said. And good luck without me. Because when I return, I am collecting more than just titles.”

Mone collected a total of 13 titles along the way, but now is down to nine.

“When I return, I am collecting more than just titles.” A cold, calculated warning delivered by @MercedesVarnado! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/LWhlFbxw97 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 11, 2026

