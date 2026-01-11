Dwayne Johnson’s The Smashing Machine on sale for $12.99 on Apple TV

The Smashing Machine movie, which features Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in the leading role as Mark Kerr, is available to purchase on Apple TV for a discounted price of $12.99 for a limited time.

Johnson and his co-star Emily Blunt both received Golden Globe Awards nominations for their respective roles, with Johnson nominated for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama. Blunt was nominated in the Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture.

The movie is based on the 2002 documentary The Smashing Machine: The Life and Times of Extreme Fighter Mark Kerr and is directed by Benny Safdie and distributed by the A24 movie studio.

It will also be available for streaming on HBO Max for subscribers starting January 23.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996