WWE superstar CM Punk Discusses The Criticism To The Stranger Things Series Finale.

Punk was a guest on the My Mother’s Basement Podcast, where he went on to promote his upcoming film, “Night Patrol”, as well as discuss other things like Halloween movies, and Vampires.

One of the topics that was discussed was the final episode to Stranger Things, which has been a hotly-debated topic across social media, and Punk went onto speak about the comments made surrounding the episode.

“I’m not a feverish Stranger Things fan.” Punk said. “I’ve watched the entire show. Hard to remember what has happened because they spend way too much time in between seasons, which I feel is a valid criticism. I thought it was so poetic the way they wrapped it up. At the heart of the movie, it’s a nostalgia bomb.”

(Source: My Mother’s Basement Podcast)