Bishop Dyer offers a booking idea for AEW

Is there too many people in The Don Callis Family or not enough? Bishop Dyer says why the family needs to 'keep growing' #AEWColllision #OffTheRopes | @Thecoachrules & @TomPestock | Weekdays from 2-4pm ET on Pro Wrestling Nation 24/7 Ch. 156 | @SiriusXMSports pic.twitter.com/01lIRLI8Mo — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) January 10, 2026

Bishop Dyer (Baron Corbin) laid out a big, chaotic vision for AEW, pitching a full-blown “turf war” centered around the Don Callis Family and leaning hard into size, attitude, and spectacle. His idea starts with massively expanding the faction, saying, “Keep growing the Don Callis Family. Give me five more members.” From there, he wants the group to feel less like a normal stable and more like something intimidating and organized.

Dyer compared the faction to a biker gang, explaining, “Let’s start a massive biker gang… let’s get 20 dudes in this group; we have prospects, we have all this stuff,” before dropping the main hook: “and then we have this massive turf war.” The entire angle would be built around dominance and territory, with the Don Callis Family essentially declaring war on the rest of AEW.

The end goal would be a huge, four-hour pay-per-view completely dedicated to the feud. As Dyer put it, “I wanna see a four hour pay-per-view,” featuring “all of the members of Don Callis Family versus all of these people that Kenny Omega or Hangman Page has recruited.” He specifically mentioned wanting big names involved, adding, “Swerve,” and then painted the ultimate visual: “I wanna see a 20 on 20 stand off.”

Rather than just one match, Dyer wants the entire card built around the rivalry. “I wanna see five matches here with these guys,” he said, before adding, “I wanna see a massive tag match with these guys.” The idea is for the night to feel like total chaos from start to finish.

To sum it all up, Dyer compared his pitch to one of wrestling’s most famous storylines, saying, “I would love a full on invasion, WWF vs. WCW invasion type angle with the Don Callis Family and everybody else.”

(Source: Off The Ropes with Jonathan Coachman)