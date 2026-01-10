WWE Road to Royal Rumble Tour Live Results / Glasgow, Scotland / Sat Jan 10, 2026

By
David Roberson
-
0
610

The Complete Results from The OVO Hydro:

The Ring Announcer for the evening is Byron Saxton

  1. Jey Uso defeats Finn Balor
  2. AJ Styles and Dragon Lee defeat The New Day: Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods
  3. Alexa Bliss defeats Kairi Sane (with Asuka) NOTE: Charlotte is not with Bliss
  4. The Wyatt Sicks (with Nikki Cross) defeat The MFT’s (with Solo Sikoa)
  5. WWE Men’s Championship Title Match: Champion Drew McIntyre defeats Shinsuke Nakamura
  6. Liv Morgan (with Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez) defeats Lyra Valkyria
  7. GUNTHER defeats Sami Zayn
  8. Main Event: WWE Men’s World Championship Title Match: Champion CM Punk defeats Bronson Reed

Thanks to @NHWRoblox in attendance

CREDIT: @WrestleBodyslam

NOTE: www.WrestlingBodyslam.Com is currently offline due to tech issues with the web host.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here