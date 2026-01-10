WWE Road to Royal Rumble Tour Live Results / Glasgow, Scotland / Sat Jan 10, 2026

The Complete Results from The OVO Hydro:
The Ring Announcer for the evening is Byron Saxton
- Jey Uso defeats Finn Balor
- AJ Styles and Dragon Lee defeat The New Day: Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods
- Alexa Bliss defeats Kairi Sane (with Asuka) NOTE: Charlotte is not with Bliss
- The Wyatt Sicks (with Nikki Cross) defeat The MFT’s (with Solo Sikoa)
- WWE Men’s Championship Title Match: Champion Drew McIntyre defeats Shinsuke Nakamura
- Liv Morgan (with Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez) defeats Lyra Valkyria
- GUNTHER defeats Sami Zayn
- Main Event: WWE Men’s World Championship Title Match: Champion CM Punk defeats Bronson Reed
Thanks to @NHWRoblox in attendance
CREDIT: @WrestleBodyslam
NOTE: www.WrestlingBodyslam.Com is currently offline due to tech issues with the web host.