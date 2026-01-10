WWE News and Notes

– According to Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that WWE is “really” going after NJPW’s Gabe Kidd, whose contract is reportedly coming to an end this month. With AEW also in the picture, this could turn into one of the biggest free agent battles of 2026.

– People within WWE are reportedly “very high” on Powerhouse Hobbs.

(Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter)

– WWE posted:

The NEW Undisputed WWE Champ @DMcIntyreWWE has touched down in Glasgow 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ghxci6l8zl — WWE (@WWE) January 10, 2026

– The latest update on Santos Escobar returning to WWE TV after his contract expired and him re-signing shortly after:

“Regarding Escobar being signed months ago and then we’ve never heard a thing since, this was described as something that fell through the cracks but they were talking about getting it back on track.”

