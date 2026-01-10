The Undertaker’s early impressions of The Rock and John Cena

The Undertaker has admitted that he didn’t think either John Cena or The Rock were going to make it in WWE after seeing them early in their careers:

“Early on there was two people that, I watched them work day one and I was like ‘This guy ain’t gonna make it’. I was wrong, I can admit when I was wrong. There’s some people in the business who can’t do that. I will tell you when I was wrong, and I missed with him. You know who the other one was? Dwayne.

“You’ve got to go back though, you’ve got to go back to day one when he had the things hanging off of him [his outfit], and he came out there and he was ‘Rah rah’, and he debuted in the Garden. I was like ‘Oh this poor kid’.

“And to have the legacy, obviously his grandfather High Chief Peter Maivia, his dad Rocky Johnson and then you have these expectations and you come out with that thing on. I was like ‘Oh man this is not gonna be good’.

“It took them [Cena & Rock] a minute to find their stride and I guess they had ok careers.”

(Source: Six Feet Under)