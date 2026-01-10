Raven on the WCW/nWo Revenge cover story, Konosuke Takeshita vs El Phantasmo

– Konosuke Takeshita vs El Phantasmo has been announced for the NJPW World Television Championship:

OFFICIAL! After a head to head at New Year Dash, El Phantasmo will face Konosuke Takeshita for the NJPW World TV Championship February 27 at New Beginning USA! 👀https://t.co/GiwZLGULKa@CUREarena TICKETShttps://t.co/bTJqdj66AB#njnbgusa pic.twitter.com/dLeog10Yfw — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) January 10, 2026

AT THE NEW BEGINNING IN USA.

February 27, 2026. Trenton, New Jersey.

– Raven was asked how did he get on the cover of WCW/nWo Revenge:

“The boys wanted to know, too, because it’s Nash, Goldberg, Hogan, and then me. Jericho and Konnan and my buddies, they’re like, ‘Who’d you blow to get on the cover?’ I’m like, ‘Nobody. I had no idea how I got on there.’ I found out a year later that the guy who invented the game, I was his favorite wrestler, so he put me on the cover.

I don’t play video games, so it wasn’t that big a deal. But it was still cool, though. I actually went out and bought a player to play it. I played it once and I was like, ‘I don’t want to play this anymore.’”

(sourece: Interview with Chris Van Vliet)