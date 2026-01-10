NXT Live Results / Sanford, Fl / Sat Jan 10, 2026

The Complete Results from the Civic Center:

Chase U: Andre Chase and Kale Dixon defeat Harley Riggins and Jax Presley Karmen Petrovic defeats Arianna Grace The Dark State: Cutler James defeats Dante Chen Layla Diggs (with Masyn Holiday) defeats Skylar Rae Channing (Stacks) Lorenzo and Brooks Jensen defeat Myles Borne and Shiloh Hill Tate Wilder defeats Charlie Dempsey (with Wren Sinclair) Harlem Lewis and Mike Vecchio defeat Shady Elnahas and Aaron Fara PROMO: Elijah Holyfield KO’s Nathan Angel Nikkita Lyons defeats Bayley Humphrey Main Event: The Dark State: Osiris Griffin / Saquon Shugars / Dion Lennox defeat Joe Hendry / Hank Walker / Tank Ledger

