NXT Live Results / Sanford, Fl / Sat Jan 10, 2026

The Complete Results from the Civic Center:
- Chase U: Andre Chase and Kale Dixon defeat Harley Riggins and Jax Presley
- Karmen Petrovic defeats Arianna Grace
- The Dark State: Cutler James defeats Dante Chen
- Layla Diggs (with Masyn Holiday) defeats Skylar Rae
- Channing (Stacks) Lorenzo and Brooks Jensen defeat Myles Borne and Shiloh Hill
- Tate Wilder defeats Charlie Dempsey (with Wren Sinclair)
- Harlem Lewis and Mike Vecchio defeat Shady Elnahas and Aaron Fara
- PROMO: Elijah Holyfield KO’s Nathan Angel
- Nikkita Lyons defeats Bayley Humphrey
- Main Event: The Dark State: Osiris Griffin / Saquon Shugars / Dion Lennox defeat Joe Hendry / Hank Walker / Tank Ledger
Thanks to follower @WerleyBri in attendance
CREDIT: @WrestleBodyslam
