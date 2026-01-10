Nick Aldis announces qualifying matches for next week’s Smackdown

Steve Gerweck
Nick Aldis announced there will be 4 Qualifying Matches on next week’s Smackdown, and the 4 Winners will face off in a Fatal 4 Way Match at Saturday Night’s Main Event with the winner challenging for the Undisputed WWE Title at The Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia.

Damian Priest vs Solo Sikoa

Randy Orton vs The Miz

Trick Williams vs Matt Cardona

Ilja Dragunov vs Sami Zayn

