Nick Aldis announces qualifying matches for next week’s Smackdown

🚨 BREAKING: Nick Aldis announces 4 qualifying matches for a Fatal 4Way match at SNME.
The winner gets the WWE Champion at Royal Rumble
Here We GO#Smackdown
— FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) January 9, 2026
Nick Aldis announced there will be 4 Qualifying Matches on next week’s Smackdown, and the 4 Winners will face off in a Fatal 4 Way Match at Saturday Night’s Main Event with the winner challenging for the Undisputed WWE Title at The Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia.
– Damian Priest vs Solo Sikoa
– Randy Orton vs The Miz
– Trick Williams vs Matt Cardona
– Ilja Dragunov vs Sami Zayn