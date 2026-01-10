Nick Aldis announces qualifying matches for next week’s Smackdown

🚨 BREAKING: Nick Aldis announces 4 qualifying matches for a Fatal 4Way match at SNME. The winner gets the WWE Champion at Royal Rumble Here We GO#Smackdown pic.twitter.com/MtWCp38VT3 — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) January 9, 2026

Nick Aldis announced there will be 4 Qualifying Matches on next week’s Smackdown, and the 4 Winners will face off in a Fatal 4 Way Match at Saturday Night’s Main Event with the winner challenging for the Undisputed WWE Title at The Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia.

– Damian Priest vs Solo Sikoa

– Randy Orton vs The Miz

– Trick Williams vs Matt Cardona

– Ilja Dragunov vs Sami Zayn