Moose reveals he molded his character on Brock Lesnar, talks The System, TNA’s AMC Deal

TNA star Moose recently joined PWMania.com for an exclusive in-depth interview. During the discussion, Moose spoke candidly about working alongside his closest friends in The System, molding his Moose character on Brock Lesnar, and how discipline and mindset continue to define his career in TNA Wrestling.

On working with The System (Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards, Alisha Edwards & JDC):

“It’s almost like going on vacation when you go to work. All those guys are my closest friends in real life. Thanks to Tommy for having me work with my closest friends.

It’s joyful. It’s a vacation going to work because I get to hang out with those guys. I’d never be the one to complain about being in the group. We’re best friends.

Honestly, the last three years have been the best three years of my wrestling career because I get a chance to work with those guys.”

On finding out TNA would debut on AMC:

“We heard rumors all over the place. Social media, different people spreading the word. But once we found out for sure, and it was confirmed by Carlos, it was joyful. We were excited. Especially guys like myself, Eddie Edwards, Frankie (Kazarian), Eric Young, and just guys who have been in the company forever.

We’ve been through the ups and through the very lows. I feel like this was the biggest news that we’ve heard, especially since I’ve been here. I’ve been in the company for 10 years. I’m excited for it. I can’t wait until January 15th to start rolling. This is a huge opportunity for me and the whole company to get seen by way more people. So, we have to put our best foot forward.”

On his mindset and approach to wrestling:

“I’m kind of different because I treat every show and every event the same. I got that mindset from one of the coaches I played with, Bill Belichick. It’s business as usual.

It doesn’t matter who I’m in the ring with, whether it’s somebody who’s 300 pounds, 150 pounds, or someone that’s a no-name or a superstar. I treat every match the same.

I’m always going to put 110% and be disciplined 110%.”

On his goals for 2026 and dream matches:

“My goal is just to be a better human being. That’s one thing I know I can control. With everything else, I don’t like setting long-term goals in wrestling. A lot of those things are out of my control.

As far as dream matches, I think it’s well known my biggest dream match is Brock Lesnar. He’s one of the guys I molded the Moose character on.

But the only thing I do control is that whoever I share the ring with, I’m always going to give 110%.”

Moose also discussed TNA’s growing partnership with WWE NXT, working with top NXT talent, his personal goals for 2026, and more. You can check out the complete interview at this link.