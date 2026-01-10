Mike Santana takes a dig at AEW during Impact face-to-face with Frankie Kazarian

During last night’s face-to-face between TNA champion Frankie Kazarian and Mike Santana, Santana dropped a dig at AEW, telling Kazarian that both spent time in the same place, feeling miserable.

“At one point in time, we were both at the same place, miserable as all hell,” Santana told Kazarian as they sat across each other.

“We were at a place that tried to drain the passion out of what we love the most, and what did we do? We held each other up, we left that place, we bet on ourselves and today, we’re sitting across from each other about to go toe-to-toe for the grandest prize in pro wrestling on the biggest show in TNA history,” he continued.

Santana spent nearly five years with AEW between 2019 and 2014, requesting his release after he and his tag team partner Ortiz had a real-life fallout.

Kazarian wrestled in AEW between 2019 and 2022, requesting his release as well. He last wrestled for them in December 2022 on an episode of Dark: Elevation.

The two will meet for the TNA title on January 15, which is the Impact debut on AMC. The match was originally set for the Genesis pay-per-view two days later.

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online