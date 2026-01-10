Finn Balor says NXT UK starved the European indie scene, Ava to address the NXT title situation

– Finn Balor says NXT UK starved the European indie scene by taking talent.

“When NXT U.K. started, which was a huge thing at the time for British and European wrestling, I feel like it kind of took all the talent, and it starved all the indies, and it took a long time for them to rebuild, and for a lot of them, it hasn’t even happened yet, because there’s no one to learn from or look up to. Like the guys Tyler (Bate) and Pete (Dunne) and everyone else who came to WWE. Now the younger kids don’t have anyone to learn from. So, I feel like there was probably a huge negative effect on the (pool) of talent that WWE took out of that territory, you know? But, slowly, it’s starting to rebuild.”

(What Do You Wanna Talk About?)

– NXT General Manager Ava will address the NXT Championship situation on next week’s show.

