Drew McIntyre and MJF notes

– MJF has a message prior to his AEW World Championship Match against Bandido next Wednesday.

Bandido is a young pup in this sport. He had so much potential. Feel horrible having to put such a young pup down but he has an incurable disease. Main character syndrome. Sad. Kid had such a bright future. Could have been in the main event of ALL IN 2036 with me. — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) January 9, 2026

– Drew McIntyre didn’t overthink the rumors about Chris Jericho possibly returning to WWE. He said Jericho is “one of my friends” and someone he spent “a lot of my youth with.”

He made it clear Jericho is still a big deal, calling him a “massive, massive star,” and added that he just wants to see his friend happy. McIntyre said Jericho will make “a huge splash wherever he goes,” and if that ends up being WWE, “why not?”

(Source: TMZ)