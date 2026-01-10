Drew McIntyre and MJF notes

MJF has a message prior to his AEW World Championship Match against Bandido next Wednesday.

Drew McIntyre didn’t overthink the rumors about Chris Jericho possibly returning to WWE. He said Jericho is “one of my friends” and someone he spent “a lot of my youth with.”

He made it clear Jericho is still a big deal, calling him a “massive, massive star,” and added that he just wants to see his friend happy. McIntyre said Jericho will make “a huge splash wherever he goes,” and if that ends up being WWE, “why not?”

(Source: TMZ)

