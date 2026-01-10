A TNA departure, Mick Foley stands with Jesse Ventura

– Killer Kelly has officially left TNA Wrestling.

​Reports confirm her contract has expired and she is no longer with the company.

​(Source: Fightful Select)

– Mick Foley voiced strong support for Jesse Ventura, praising him for speaking out and saying he “agree[s] wholeheartedly” with Ventura’s message.

Foley criticized Donald Trump and his supporters for repeatedly lying, saying “we can’t keep letting Trump and his gutless yes men lie to us over and over.” He added that “America needs to be better than this,” calling for an end to what he described as an era of domestic and international cruelty, and encouraged people to use their freedom of speech to stand against injustice, following Ventura’s example.

I STAND WITH JESSE

Proud to see the great Jesse Ventura speaking out in Minnesota. I agree wholeheartedly with “The Body” here, and I don’t know if anyone could have said it better. We can’t keep letting Trump and his gutless yes men lie to us over and over. America needs to be better than this — we have to move on from this era of domestic and international cruelty.

I would encourage everyone to be like the former Governor here, and use your freedom of speech to stand against injustice.

@govjventura