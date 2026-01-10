1/10/26 AEW Collision Recap

– Deathriders defeated Sky Flight by Submission, after the match Zayda Steel went face to face with Marina Shafir. Megan Bayne hit a Running Powerbomb on Zayda Steel.

– Roderick Strong confirms he’s not with the Conglomeration, Mark Briscoe is all pumped up for his TNT Championship Match with Hechicero later tonight.

– Brody King made short work of his opponent, ending the match with a Gonzo Bomb.

– Josh Alexander & Lance Archer continue to attack people backstage while Don Callis is away, Don Callis Family hope Hechicero brings the TNT Championship back to the Family.

– El Clon defeated Komander with Hologram’s PortalBomb.

– AEW showed a quick video of Wrestle Kingdom 20 of Hiroshi Tanahashi and Kazuchika Okada’s match.

– Mina Shirakawa defeated Lady Frost with the Figure 4 Leglock.

Mina was given a bouquet of Flowers but was never told from who.

– “Good Luck without me, when I come back I’m collecting more than Titles” Mercedes Moné announces she’ll be taking a break from AEW.

– Mark Briscoe defeated Hechicero with a Jay Driller and retained the TNT Championship.

– Grizzled Young Veterans call out Eddie Kingston for getting handouts and not succeeding and then bringing himself down and Ortiz along with him, Eddie and Ortiz don’t care for what they have to say and are ready to fight.

Eddie Kingston & Ortiz VS Grizzled Young Veterans next week.

– Kenny Omega Returns Next Week on #AEWDynamite Maximum Carnage.

– AEW Women’s World Champion Kris Statlander & AEW Women’s World Tag Team Champions Babes of Wrath defeated Viva Van & Hyan & Maya World.

After the match Thekla reminds them of their match next week, Triangle of Madness VS Kris Statlander and The Babes of Wrath.

– Kyle Fletcher gets in Don Callis’ face about Kazuchika Okada using his Screwdriver at Worlds End.

Don Callis tells Kyle he didn’t want him in the C2 in the first place and wanted Kyle to get the TNT Championship back and he didn’t.

– Bandido cuts a promo saying he’s not afraid of MJF and is ready for their AEW World Championship Match, next week on Dynamite Maximum Carnage.

– Kris Statlander & The Babes of Wrath are being referred to as The PowerPuff Girls on Social Media, fans are thinking of a name for them. the Cosmic Babes of Wrath doesn’t seem too bad.

– The Demand defeated Anthony Bowens & Jetspeed, after the match, the Demand started attacking #AEWCollision

Max Caster went down to help Bowens & Jetspeed but The Don Callis Family got involved and attacked them, The Conglomeration and Komander got involved to help out Max, Anthony, and Jetspeed before standing tall to end the show.