WWE News and Notes

– WWE has just announced that Giulia vs. Alexa Bliss for the Women’s United States Championship is set for tonight’s SmackDown.

– Jacob Fatu is currently backstage at WWE SmackDown in Berlin, Germany, reports Fightful.

– Carmelo Hayes compares wrestling on NXT with wrestling on the WWE main roster:

“NXT was a lot of go, go, go. I remember Shawn (Michaels) had told me early on, ‘Hey, if you can do this, you could go up there and do that easy. Once you’ve got this down, the main roster is kind of just like that.’

“I wouldn’t say it was a huge change, it’s just a matter of learning how to bring the people in more, as opposed to relying on my wrestling to get the crowd going.

“It’s more about, how can my character within the match allow the people to come in.”

(source: Toronto Sun)

– Saudi Arabia is making a big push for The Rock to be part of WrestleMania 43 next year.

(source: Andrew Baydala)