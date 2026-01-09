Video: CM Punk talks about Bron Breakker knocking him, thoughts on WWE Unreal, being called old

– CM Punk talks about Bron Breakker knocking him:
CM Punk talks about Bron Breakker knocking him out of his boot during their World Title Match on RAW
“That son of a bitch hit so hard he knocked me right out of my boot” 😭 pic.twitter.com/ZF1mh59r9r
– Punk’s thoughts on WWE Unreal:
CM Punk talks about people who hate WWE Unreal but still watch it
“I hate this. I hate this so much. Tomorrow I’m gonna review Season 2” 😭 pic.twitter.com/ef76MJscex
“I don’t need you filming me talking to my opponent”’
– Being called old:
CM Punk’s thoughts on being called old
“Oh he’s a cute old man……okay”
“Somebody called me unc” 😭 pic.twitter.com/d63b88DRoz
