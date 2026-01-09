Trailer for Dave Bautista’s newest movie, The Wrecking Crew, released (video)

Prime Video published the trailer of Dave Bautista’s newest movie, The Wrecking Crew, where he shares the spotlight with wrestling fan and Hollywood blockbuster star Jason Momoa.

The movie revolves around Jonny, a loose cannon cop who is played by Momoa, and his half-brother James, a disciplined Navy SEAL played by Bautista, who must work together to unravel a conspiracy behind their father’s murder in Hawaii.

The Wrecking Crew, directed by Ángel Manuel Soto, is set to be released on Amazon Prime Video on January 28.