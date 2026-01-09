Filed to GERWECK.NET:

TNA Wrestling in Dallas, Texas on Thursday, January 15 & Saturday, January 17: Everything You Need To Know

Matches and Meet & Greet Details Announced for Huge TNA Wrestling Live Events Coming to Dallas This Month

Live Event tickets: https://tickets.curtisculwellcenter.com/p/ticket/tna-2026

Meet & Greet tickets: https://tnamerch.com/collections/live-event-meet-greets

The Eyes of Texas and the pro wrestling world will be focused on Dallas, Texas, when TNA Wrestling presents two ground-breaking, action-packed pro wrestling live events, both held at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland.

The TNA fan frenzy kicks off Wednesday, January 14, at the Curtis Culwell Center for a special Meet & Greet event with select TNA stars. (See below for lineup.)

On Thursday, January 15, the Curtis Culwell Center plays host to the history-making debut of TNA Thursday Night iMPACT!, LIVE on AMC – TNA’s new television home in the U.S. Matches and moments confirmed for TNA’s live debut on AMC so far include:

TNA World Championship Match

Frankie Kazarian (c) vs. Mike Santana

A Phenomenal Return

AJ Styles LIVE

TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship Match

The IInspiration (c) vs. The Elegance Brand

Elijah’s First Match in Six Months

Elijah & The Hardys vs. Order 4

Then 48 hours later (Saturday, January 17) at the same venue, TNA presents Genesis, live on pay-per-view, with championships on the line and scores to be settled. Confirmed for Genesis so far:

TNA World Tag Team Championship Match

The Hardys (Jeff & Matt Hardy) (c) vs. The Righteous (Vincent & Dutch)

TNA X-Division Championship Match

Leon Slater (c) vs. Moose vs. Cedric Alexander

TNA Knockouts World Championship Match

Léi Yǐng Lee (c) vs. Dani Luna

The Final Dance

JDC vs. Eddie Edwards in JDC’s last match before in-ring retirement

Grudge Match

Elijah vs. Mustafa Ali

Friends Turned Enemies

AJ Francis vs. Rich Swann

Say His Name And He Appears

Joe Hendry LIVE

Here is the lineup for the three official TNA Meet & Greets set for January 14, 15 & 17 at the Curtis Culwell Center. Fans can grab autographs from select stars and have their photos taken with the in-ring TNA stars. Here’s the Meet & Greet schedule:

BONUS MEET & GREET: WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 14 – 6pm

Jeff Hardy

Matt Hardy

Frankie Kazarian

Mike Santana

Nic Nemeth

Ash By Elegance

BDE

THURSDAY, JANUARY 15 – immediately after the show ends

Jeff Hardy

Matt Hardy

Mustafa Ali

Moose

Mara Sadè

Léi Yǐng Lee

BDE

SATURDAY, JANUARY 17 – immediately after Genesis ends

Jeff Hardy

Matt Hardy

Leon Slater

Nic Nemeth

Tessa Blanchard

Victoria Crawford

Fans won’t want to miss out on these three very special and historic nights. Get your tickets now from the links below!

Live Event tickets: https://tickets.curtisculwellcenter.com/p/ticket/tna-2026

Meet & Greet tickets: https://tnamerch.com/collections/live-event-meet-greets

All the TNA stars will be in Dallas for two high-energy nights of pro wrestling, including TNA Wrestling World Champion Frankie Kazarian, TNA Knockouts World Champion Léi Yǐng Lee, TNA X-Division Champion Leon Slater and the TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champions The IInspiration, plus Nic Nemeth, Moose, Mike Santana, Eric Young, Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards, Indi Hartwell, Tessa Blanchard and many more.