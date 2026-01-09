Filed to GERWECK.NET:
TNA Wrestling in Dallas, Texas on Thursday, January 15 & Saturday, January 17: Everything You Need To Know
Matches and Meet & Greet Details Announced for Huge TNA Wrestling Live Events Coming to Dallas This Month
Live Event tickets: https://tickets.curtisculwellcenter.com/p/ticket/tna-2026
Meet & Greet tickets: https://tnamerch.com/collections/live-event-meet-greets
The Eyes of Texas and the pro wrestling world will be focused on Dallas, Texas, when TNA Wrestling presents two ground-breaking, action-packed pro wrestling live events, both held at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland.
The TNA fan frenzy kicks off Wednesday, January 14, at the Curtis Culwell Center for a special Meet & Greet event with select TNA stars. (See below for lineup.)
On Thursday, January 15, the Curtis Culwell Center plays host to the history-making debut of TNA Thursday Night iMPACT!, LIVE on AMC – TNA’s new television home in the U.S. Matches and moments confirmed for TNA’s live debut on AMC so far include:
TNA World Championship Match
Frankie Kazarian (c) vs. Mike Santana
A Phenomenal Return
AJ Styles LIVE
TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship Match
The IInspiration (c) vs. The Elegance Brand
Elijah’s First Match in Six Months
Elijah & The Hardys vs. Order 4
Then 48 hours later (Saturday, January 17) at the same venue, TNA presents Genesis, live on pay-per-view, with championships on the line and scores to be settled. Confirmed for Genesis so far:
TNA World Tag Team Championship Match
The Hardys (Jeff & Matt Hardy) (c) vs. The Righteous (Vincent & Dutch)
TNA X-Division Championship Match
Leon Slater (c) vs. Moose vs. Cedric Alexander
TNA Knockouts World Championship Match
Léi Yǐng Lee (c) vs. Dani Luna
The Final Dance
JDC vs. Eddie Edwards in JDC’s last match before in-ring retirement
Grudge Match
Elijah vs. Mustafa Ali
Friends Turned Enemies
AJ Francis vs. Rich Swann
Say His Name And He Appears
Joe Hendry LIVE
Here is the lineup for the three official TNA Meet & Greets set for January 14, 15 & 17 at the Curtis Culwell Center. Fans can grab autographs from select stars and have their photos taken with the in-ring TNA stars. Here’s the Meet & Greet schedule:
BONUS MEET & GREET: WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 14 – 6pm
Jeff Hardy
Matt Hardy
Frankie Kazarian
Mike Santana
Nic Nemeth
Ash By Elegance
BDE
THURSDAY, JANUARY 15 – immediately after the show ends
Jeff Hardy
Matt Hardy
Mustafa Ali
Moose
Mara Sadè
Léi Yǐng Lee
BDE
SATURDAY, JANUARY 17 – immediately after Genesis ends
Jeff Hardy
Matt Hardy
Leon Slater
Nic Nemeth
Tessa Blanchard
Victoria Crawford
Fans won’t want to miss out on these three very special and historic nights. Get your tickets now from the links below!
All the TNA stars will be in Dallas for two high-energy nights of pro wrestling, including TNA Wrestling World Champion Frankie Kazarian, TNA Knockouts World Champion Léi Yǐng Lee, TNA X-Division Champion Leon Slater and the TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champions The IInspiration, plus Nic Nemeth, Moose, Mike Santana, Eric Young, Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards, Indi Hartwell, Tessa Blanchard and many more.