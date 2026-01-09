Ted DiBiase Jr. trial continues (video), plus notes on Adam Copeland and Samantha Irvin

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
286

– Ted DiBiase Jr. leaves court after the first day of testimony in his federal trial.

The former wrestler is accused of stealing $2.9 million from Mississippi welfare funds through fraud and money laundering.

– The current title for Adam Copeland’s memoir planned for October 2026 is The Edge-ucation of Adam Copeland, reports Mike Johnson.

– Samantha Irvin turns 37 today. Happy birthday!

