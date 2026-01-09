SMACKDOWN SPOILER

Drew McIntyre defeated Cody Rhodes to become the new WWE Champion.

McIntyre shocks the world as he finally wins the title in a 3 Stages Of Hell match in and dethrones The American Nightmare as champion

During the match Jacob Fatu makes his shocking return in the final stage inside a steel cage as he takes out both McIntyre and Cody.

McIntyre then takes advantage of the chaos as he gets out of the cage while Jacob and Cody are both distracted with each other to become champion.