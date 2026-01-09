Smackdown airing live from Berlin on Netflix at 8PM CET for international viewers

Smackdown tonight will air live on Netflix for those who are not in the United States and will have a start time of 8PM Central European Time.

TV for the next two weeks will be filmed from Europe and will start early for those in the United States. Raw, which airs everywhere on Netflix, will start at 2PM ET this coming Monday as well.

Tonight’s Smackdown is from Berlin, Germany at the Uber Arena, the host of last year’s Bash in Berlin premium live event.

In the United States, Smackdown will still air in its usual time slot of 8PM ET on USA Network.

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online