“Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase suing the State of Mississippi

WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase Sr. has filed a defamation lawsuit against Mississippi State Auditor Shad White. The complaint seeks damages and an injunction to halt the publication of White’s book regarding the Mississippi welfare spending scandal.

According to a report by Darkhorse Press, the complaint was filed in Hinds County Circuit Court in August 2025, with White being served on November 19, 2025. DiBiase Sr. alleges that White made false and defamatory statements about him in the book “Mississippi Swindle: Brett Favre and the Welfare Scandal that Shocked America,” which was published in August 2024.

The Allegations

The lawsuit names White in his individual capacity rather than his official capacity as State Auditor. DiBiase’s complaint claims that White used his platform to promote defamatory claims for “personal and political gain” by portraying DiBiase as culpable in the alleged misuse of federal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) funds. DiBiase denies any wrongdoing and notes that no court has ruled him liable for the allegations made in related civil cases.

The filing states that White’s comments damaged DiBiase’s reputation and contributed to the closure of his nonprofit organization, Heart of David Ministries, in January 2025. The Mississippi Department of Human Services (DHS) filed a separate lawsuit against the ministry in December 2022, alleging it received over $1.7 million in improper TANF transfers.

Request to Halt Publication

In addition to seeking compensatory and punitive damages, DiBiase is asking the court to issue a temporary restraining order and injunction to stop the further publication and distribution of White’s book. DiBiase’s legal counsel argues that continued sales of the book could cause irreparable harm and potentially taint the jury pool for the pending DHS civil litigation.

Shad White’s Response

White filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit on December 19. His filing argues that he is protected by “absolute privilege,” a legal doctrine that protects officials from defamation claims regarding statements made during the course of their duties. The motion also asserts that DiBiase’s request to stop the distribution of the book would constitute an unconstitutional “prior restraint” on First Amendment rights. White’s defense further argues that DiBiase, as a public figure, cannot prove the statements were made with “actual malice”.

Related Legal Proceedings

The lawsuit proceeds as other members of the DiBiase family face legal matters related to the welfare scandal.

Ted DiBiase Jr.: The former WWE superstar is scheduled to appear in federal court on Tuesday to face charges including wire fraud and theft. Prosecutors allege he improperly benefited from TANF-funded contracts.

Brett DiBiase: Ted Sr.’s youngest son pleaded guilty in 2023 to his role in the misuse of federal TANF funds and was sentenced in state court for fraud.

DiBiase’s attorney has requested an extension through January 28 to respond to White’s motion to dismiss.

Ted DiBiase Jr. leaving court after the first day of testimony in his federal conspiracy, wire fraud, and money laundering trial. The former professional wrestler is accused of embezzling $2.9 million in Mississippi TANF welfare funds. pic.twitter.com/spvdzGfby9 — Ross Adams (@radamsWAPT) January 7, 2026