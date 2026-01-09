WWE Smackdown spoilers from Berlin

– Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre arrive on SmackDown for their WWE Championship match in Berlin. They will face off in a 3 Stages Of Hell match as they look to settle things once and for all between them

– To start the show, Randy Orton heads down to the ring. Trick Williams immediately interrupted Randy Orton and cut him off before he can get his speech going. Fans call for an RKO.

– “Next time you turn your back on me, I ain’t going to whoop that trick, im going to kick your a**” Randy Orton to Trick Williams, Randy attacks Trick and then gets attacked by the Miz, Randy reversed rhe Skull Crushing Finale into an RKO.

Orton poses then leaves.

– Rey Fenix comes out for his match against Trick Williams and runs into Randy Orton, who gives Rey Fenix props and tells him to “do his thing” and kick Trick’s a**

Trick doesn’t have much time to recover from the consequences of interrupting the Viper, because it’s time for his match vs Rey Fénix, his first on the main roster.

The match gets off to a fast start with great shows of athleticism from both men. Rey goes for an early pin and almost pulls it off. Trick has both power and speed, but Rey has some amazing aerial skills to balance them. Rey drives Trick from the ring and prepares to fly, but Trick gets back in and catches him with a clothesline.

Outside the ring, Trick drives Rey repeatedly into the ring steps before returning then inside. He props Rey up in the corner and delivers a series of stomps. Trick is firmly in control now, with Fénix trying to fight back from his knees. Trick goes for a suplex but Feniz counters.

Trick catches Rey across his shoulders but Rey manages to free himself, and both men end up grappling on the second rope in the corner. Rey throws his larger opponent but can’t quite make the pin.

Trick keeps attempting covers, and Rey Fénix keeps kicking out! Rey seemingly turns the tide, but Williams catches him from midair and makes the pin! Ein Zie Drie. Trick Williams has won.

– Giulia and Kiana James cut a promo as Giulia has a match against Alexa Bliss.

Giulia speaks after regaining the Women's United States Championship, and addresses her match vs. Alexa Bliss tonight!

– Drew McIntyre walks in on Damian Priest’s interview while Damian was talking about going for the WWE Champion.

Priest is now interviewed by Byron and he says he is hurting but now that the feud with Black is done he has his eyes on the WWE championship. He says he has a lot of respect for Cody Rhodes and then McIntyre comes up. Priest says if Drew wins maybe they go another round.

McIntyre has Dusty’s watch and says Cody will get disqualified in the first match and then he will just need one win to finally be WWE champion.

– Bliss is talking to Charlotte and Charlotte is sick. Nia Jax and Lash Legend come up and insinuate Charlotte is not here on purpose because Alexa gets an opportunity for herself.

– Bliss is going to go for a twisted bliss but Lash shows up to throw her off the turnbuckle and this gives Giulia the advantage to retain her belt. After the match, Lash and Nia lay out Alexa.

Backstage we find out Jordynne Grace has been signed to SD. Her first match will be against Alba Fyre tonight. Kit Wilson shows up and says Matt Cardona is the embodiment of Toxic Masculinity. He demands Aldis do something about it and Aldis just shuts the door on him.

– Cardona interviewed by Saxton says he reinvented himself and got back here. He runs into Cody and Matt says he wants that title.

– Solo and MFT beats the Wyatt’s. Uncle Howdy had the advantage but Solo took the hourglass which got Howdy’s attention and Toma got to hit the cut throat for the win. Solo takes the hourglass with him so this feud is for sure not over.

Backstage Melo tries to off Miz a title match but Miz says from Orton’s attack tonight his neck is sore. Miz also informs is that he was talking to Aldis about a WWE title match. Melo then offers Ilja Dragunov the match, but he is actually going to talk to Aldis about something else.

– Jordynne Grace beats Alba Fyre. As she is walking up the ramp Jade comes out to greet her and let her know this is her show.

Sami Zayn backstage says he kinda wants Drew to win cause he has never been able to beat McIntyre. To finally beat him and have it be for the WWE title would be great. However, he says he is rooting for Cody cause he is a friend and says his money is on Cody to retain.

The last hour will be commercial free and they are really building up this title match.

– Johnny Gargano disguised himself as Axiom and attacked Nathan Frazer:

Johnny Gargano disguised himself as Axiom and attacked Nathan Frazer

Backstage Frazer was talking to Axiom or so he thought about the US open challenge and questioned why he wasn’t in his gear. Frazer said he knew Gargano didn’t make it but still and then Axiom attacks him. We find Gargano dressed up in a turtle neck and mask to be Axiom.

– Shinsuke Nakamura is answering Carmelo Hayes’ open challenge for the United States Championship.

Despite Melo getting his leg worked on most of the match he is able to retain.

– A Fatal 4-Way was announced and the winner will face the WWE Champion at #RoyalRumble #1 Contender Qualifying Matches have been announced for next week Smackdown.

Randy Orton VS The Miz

Matt Cardona VS Trick Williams

Damian Priest VS Solo Sikoa

Sami Zayn VS Ilja Dragunov

– Drew McIntyre wearing Dusty’s Watch to the ring ahead of the 3 Stages of Hell.

– Drew McIntyre defeats Cody Rhodes in a straight wrestling match

1-0!

– Cody Rhodes defeats Drew McIntyre in a Falls Count Anywhere match

Tied at 1-1

– Jacob Fatu attacks both Cody and Drew allowing Drew to leave the cage and become the new WWE Champion.

– DREW MCINTYRE IS UNDISPUTED WWE CHAMPION