JR on Chris Jericho possibly leaving AEW

– Jim Ross feels Chris Jericho leaving All Elite Wrestling would hurt the brand.

With rumors swirling around about Chris Jericho, recently on Grilling JR, Ross gave his opinion about Jericho and if Chris were to leave the AEW brand, it would hurt the brand:

“He’s such a valuable member to AEW. Him leaving would hurt the brand to a degree. No doubt. You can’t lose a talent like Chris Jericho and say that, ‘Oh well, we’ll just move on, it doesn’t matter. We got other guys that are ready to step up,’ and I hope that’s true. But, bottom line of it is that he’s got options, and that’s a smart guy.”(Jim Ross)

(Source: Grilling JR Podcast)

– Mike Santana on his time in AEW:

“At one point we were in the same place, miserable as hell. We were at a place that tried to drain the passion out of what we love the most. And what did we do? We left that place, we bet on ourselves.”