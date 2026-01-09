Jim Ross responds to racism allegations, Nikki Bella appears at the Fiesta Bowl (video)

– WWE hall of famer Jim Ross has responded to D-Von Dudley’s racism allegations with a clear message: he’s willing to talk, but he won’t make it a spectacle. On his “Grilling JR” podcast, Ross denied the claims while expressing frustration at having to repeatedly address them. “I am not a racist. I have never been a racist,” Ross stated, pointing to his 50-year career working with African-American athletes.

The WWE Hall of Famer extended an unexpected olive branch to D-Von, offering to reconnect — privately. “I’m happy to do it. I’m just not going to put it on tape and make a TV show out of it,” Ross said.

D-Von recently claimed Ross was “extremely drunk” during the alleged incident, which Ross says explains his lack of memory about any negative exchanges.

The controversy has been ongoing since September.

Nikki Bella with the ESPN CFP title belt 🔥 Watch Miami-Ole Miss at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN and the ESPN App 🍿 pic.twitter.com/qqxqBOLcoB — espnW (@espnW) January 9, 2026

– Nikki Bella brought her signature flair to State Farm Stadium during the College Football Playoff semifinal between Miami and Ole Miss, where Miami clung to a 17-13 lead midway through the third quarter. Fresh off leading the Fiesta Bowl Parade, Bella debuted the custom belt designed for the CFP National Championship, highlighting WWE’s partnership with ESPN that includes fan sweepstakes and replica belts. On the field, Miami’s Carson Beck connected on a 52-yard TD pass, while Ole Miss countered with field goals and a 73-yard run by Kewan Lacy. The belt will go to the national champion on Jan. 19 in Miami.