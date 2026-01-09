Fit Finlay’s son drawing interest from WWE

It is being reported by WrestleVotes Radio that WWE has discussed NJPW star David Finlay as a potential signing, with strong interest said to be coming from NXT. While no official negotiations have begun, Finlay’s contract with NJPW is believed to be expiring soon.

Finlay, who is the son of former WWE and WCW star Dave “Fit” Finlay, led the Bullet Club War Dogs and held the IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship twice.

As seen during the January 6th edition of WWE NXT, general manager Ava teased the idea of new wrestlers taking advantage of opportunities as a result of main roster call-ups.