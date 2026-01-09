Drew McIntyre wins the Undisputed WWE championship

Drew McIntyre dethroned Cody Rhodes 2-falls-to-1 in a grueling Three Stages of Hell match on Friday Night SmackDown—standard rules, street fight, then steel cage—ending Rhodes’ 159-day reign. Jacob Fatu’s surprise return added chaos with attacks on both, but McIntyre escaped the cage first for the win, marking his third WWE Championship and first live crowd title triumph.

Berlin fans shifted dramatically, showering McIntyre with cheers while booing Rhodes, as he later celebrated online clutching the belt with a simple ‘No longer bored at work.’

No longer bored at work pic.twitter.com/GMt3pqzgNg — Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) January 10, 2026



