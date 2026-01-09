Class action lawsuit filed against ESPN and WWE, RVD says he prefers women’s wrestling

– Post Wrestling reports there is a new class action lawsuit that accuses ESPN and WWE of deceptive marketing practices with the move of PLEs to ESPN’s direct-to-consumer streaming service.

The complaint centers around fans who already get ESPN channels through cable or other providers and are still required to pay an additional monthly fee to watch WWE events.

The plaintiffs allege that this contradicts marketing communications from both WWE and ESPN, which they claim suggested all existing ESPN subscribers would have access to the PLEs.

– Rob Van Dam prefers to watch Women’s Wrestling.

While recently being interviewed by Gamehub, Dam was asked about anyone being underutilized in 2025. Rob answered being a fan of the women and how far they have come since when he signed with WWE.

“I feel like I prefer watching the ladies actually a lot more because they’ve really stepped it up. If you go back to like 2001, when I came into WWE, the girls weren’t the best workers and a lot of wrestling fans would say that when the girls are on, that was their break to run to the kitchen or whatever, watching it. I didn’t know that girls could even move like they were fighting because they seemed so unnatural before, but they were hot, they get really hot girls. That’s not the same thing as someone that’s a tomboy that fought with their brothers and grew up that way. So now they have so many girls that qualify that I don’t see how they’re gonna use all of them because they gotta beat each other,” stated RVD.

(Source: GamesHub)