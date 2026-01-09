CJ Perry announces her return to professional wrestling

CJ Perry, formerly known as Lana in WWE, has officially announced her return to professional wrestling, confirming that she is heading back to the industry through the independent scene. Perry made the announcement directly, stating, “I’m making an announcement that I will be returning back to professional wrestling and I’m going to be hitting the indie scene.” The statement made it clear this is a serious return and not just a one-off appearance.

When asked what her role will be on the independent circuit, Perry emphasized that her main focus will be outside the ring. “Definitely on the mic and managing, 100%,” she said, leaning into one of the strengths she became known for during her wrestling career. She explained that she is actively working to elevate her promo skills even further, revealing, “That’s also why I’m enrolling in stand-up because I want to be so good on the mic.” Perry added that her goal is to sharpen every aspect of her presentation, saying, “I want to be so sharp, I want to be so iconic.”

Perry described her return as a journey rather than just booking dates. “Yeah, I’m going on this journey,” she said, explaining that she plans to immerse herself in the indie wrestling scene. “I’m gonna start going to wrestling events and I’m going to start searching for the next super athlete,” Perry stated, suggesting she wants to help identify and manage rising talent.

While managing is clearly her priority, Perry did not completely shut the door on an in-ring return. She acknowledged the realities of wrestling, saying, “The bottom line when you get into any professional wrestling in any shape and form, you got to be ready to resolve conflict in the ring.” Although she stressed that competing is not her main goal, she made it clear she is prepared if necessary. “My goal is not to start wrestling,” Perry said, before adding, “But, if someone has an issue with me and I need to resolve some conflict in the ring, you better believe I’m going to be ready.”

