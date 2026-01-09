AJ Styles returns to TNA for the AMC TV premiere

TNA Wrestling shifts from six years on AXS TV to a two-hour live Thursday Night iMPACT show on AMC starting January 15 at 9 p.m. ET from Dallas, streaming on AMC+ and TNA+. The debut features AJ Styles’ return, Mustafa Ali’s re-signing, and TNA World Champion Frankie Kazarian defending against Mike Santana, who shaded their past AEW days during the contract signing. Perez Hilton’s guest spot drew mixed reactions, while rumors hint at Chris Jericho interest as TNA aims to recapture mainstream buzz.

BREAKING: "The Phenomenal" @AJStylesOrg returns to TNA on January 15 for the @AMC_TV premiere episode of #TNAiMPACT at the Curtis Culwell Center in Dallas, Texas. @AMCPlus Get tickets HERE: https://t.co/ExkKtFAL5O pic.twitter.com/r9WGTaGRSj — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) January 9, 2026