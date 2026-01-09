1/9/26 WWE Smackdown Recap

WWE SmackDown Results – January 9, 2026

• Randy Orton addresses the WWE Universe and welcomes the fans to Smackdown

Trick Williams interrupts and declares that this isn’t 2006 anymore, and it will be the Trick Era

Randy says he will let Trick off this time, but the next time he interrupts him Trick will be in trouble

The Miz comes out and attacks Randy, but Randy fights him off and takes out Miz with an RKO

• Trick Williams beats Rey Fenix

• Damian Priest says he is done with Aleister Black, and is now focused on winning the Undisputed WWE Title

Drew McIntyre interrupts and says if he defeats Cody Rhodes tonight then Priest will have to go through him for the Title

• Giulia beats Alexa Bliss to retain the Women’s United States Title

After the match Nia Jax & Lash Legend attack her

• My Family Tree beat The Wyatt Sicks in a 8 Man Tag Team Match

After the match Solo Sikoa steals Uncle Howdy’s Lantern

• Nick Aldis signs Jordynne Grace to the Smackdown Roster

Jordynne beats Alba Fyre in her Debut Match

Jade Cargill confronts Jordynne Grace and says that Grace is on her show now

• Carmelo Hayes beats Shinsuke Nakamura to retain the United States Title

• Drew McIntyre beats Cody Rhodes in a 3 Stages of Hell Match to become the new Undisputed WWE Champion after Jacob Fatu makes his return and gets involved in the Match