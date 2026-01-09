1/9/26 WWE Smackdown Recap

WWE SmackDown Results – January 9, 2026
• Randy Orton addresses the WWE Universe and welcomes the fans to Smackdown
Trick Williams interrupts and declares that this isn’t 2006 anymore, and it will be the Trick Era
Randy says he will let Trick off this time, but the next time he interrupts him Trick will be in trouble
The Miz comes out and attacks Randy, but Randy fights him off and takes out Miz with an RKO
• Trick Williams beats Rey Fenix
• Damian Priest says he is done with Aleister Black, and is now focused on winning the Undisputed WWE Title
Drew McIntyre interrupts and says if he defeats Cody Rhodes tonight then Priest will have to go through him for the Title
• Giulia beats Alexa Bliss to retain the Women’s United States Title
After the match Nia Jax & Lash Legend attack her
• My Family Tree beat The Wyatt Sicks in a 8 Man Tag Team Match
After the match Solo Sikoa steals Uncle Howdy’s Lantern
• Nick Aldis signs Jordynne Grace to the Smackdown Roster
Jordynne beats Alba Fyre in her Debut Match
Jade Cargill confronts Jordynne Grace and says that Grace is on her show now
• Carmelo Hayes beats Shinsuke Nakamura to retain the United States Title
• Drew McIntyre beats Cody Rhodes in a 3 Stages of Hell Match to become the new Undisputed WWE Champion after Jacob Fatu makes his return and gets involved in the Match