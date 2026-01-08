WWE Road to Royal Rumble Tour Live Results / Leipzig, Germany / Thu Jan 8, 2026

The Complete Results from Quarterback Immobilien Arena:

  1. AJ Styles and Dragon Lee defeat The New Day: Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods: Styles pins Woods after the Styles Clash
  2. The Wyatt Sicks (with Nikki Cross) defeat The MFT’s (with Solo Sikoa): Uncle Howdy pins Tama Tonga after the Sister Abigail
  3. GUNTHER defeats Sami Zayn via submission with The Sleeper Hold
  4. Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss defeat The Kabuki Warriors: Asuka and Kairi Sane via Double Natural Selection
  5. Liv Morgan (with Raquel Rodriguez) defeats Lyra Valkyria via pinfall after the Oblivion
  6. Jey Uso defeats Bronson Reed via pinfall after 4 Superkicks and a Spear
  7. Main Event: WWE Men’s Championship Title Match: Street Fight: Champion Cody Rhodes defeats Drew McIntyre via pinfall: Puts McIntyre through a table

