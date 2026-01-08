WWE Road to Royal Rumble Tour Live Results / Leipzig, Germany / Thu Jan 8, 2026

The Complete Results from Quarterback Immobilien Arena:
- AJ Styles and Dragon Lee defeat The New Day: Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods: Styles pins Woods after the Styles Clash
- The Wyatt Sicks (with Nikki Cross) defeat The MFT’s (with Solo Sikoa): Uncle Howdy pins Tama Tonga after the Sister Abigail
- GUNTHER defeats Sami Zayn via submission with The Sleeper Hold
- Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss defeat The Kabuki Warriors: Asuka and Kairi Sane via Double Natural Selection
- Liv Morgan (with Raquel Rodriguez) defeats Lyra Valkyria via pinfall after the Oblivion
- Jey Uso defeats Bronson Reed via pinfall after 4 Superkicks and a Spear
- Main Event: WWE Men’s Championship Title Match: Street Fight: Champion Cody Rhodes defeats Drew McIntyre via pinfall: Puts McIntyre through a table
CREDIT: www.Wrestling-Infos.de
Posted by @WrestleBodyslam / www.WrestlingBodyslam.Com