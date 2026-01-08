WWE News and Notes

– Logan Paul has revealed he has signed a new long-term, full-time contract with WWE.

“I actually just signed my official long-term contract with WWE. Seconds ago. We took espresso shots. I’m officially a full-timer now. All you people saying I’m a part-timer can shut your mouths.”

– Stephanie Vaquer is injured, but not to the extent that she needs to take an extended break or vacate her title, according to PWInsider.

– Kevin Nash wasn’t allowed to respond to CM Punk’s line of “thinking he was dead”

Kevin Nash recently gave some insight of the 2011 CM Punk storyline on his podcast. Went as far as Vince telling him he couldn’t cut a promo or comment on Punk after the infamous ” I thought you were dead” line.

“This is the thing that kills me. 14 years ago, I’m 50-something years old when I come back. He gives me the whole b******** about, ‘lol, thought you were dead.’ I’m not allowed to comment back because I’ve been told by Vince (McMahon) that I’m not allowed to cut a promo. How old is Phil now, 48? He’s already fallen victim to the indie t-shirt,”? (Kevin Nash)

Though at the time, Nash did call Punk a Short -Order Cook from the Waffle House and added to go take a shower, hit the weights and get a clue on live television.

(Source: Kliq This Podcast)

– All remaining WWE January shows will be international:

Jan 9: SD – Berlin

Jan 12: RAW – Düsseldorf

Jan 16: SD – London

Jan 19: RAW – Belfast

Jan 23: SD – Montreal

Jan 24: SNME – Montreal

Jan 26: RAW – Toronto

Jan 30: SD – Riyadh

Jan 31: Rumble – Riyadh