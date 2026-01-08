WWE announces nine new TV dates for Raw and Smackdown on the road to WrestleMania

WWE today announced nine new dates for Raw and Smackdown as part of its Road to WrestleMania tour in 2026. Tickets for each live event will go on sale Tuesday, January 13 at 10AM local.

TV events announced are Smackdown on March 6 in Portland at the Moda Center, Raw on March 9 in Seattle at the Climate Pledge Arena, Smackdown on March 13 in Phoenix at the PHX Arena, Raw on March 16 in San Antonio a the Frost Bank Center, Smackdown on March 26 in Pittsburgh at the PPG Paints Arena, Raw on March 30 from New York at Madison Square Garden, Raw on April 6 in Houston at the Toyota Center, Smackdown on April 10 in San Jose from SAP Center, and Raw on April 13 from Sacramento at the Golden 1 Center.

Fans can purchase tickets during an exclusive pre-sale starting Monday, January 12 at 10AM local. To register for pre-sale opportunities, please visit: https://www.wwe.com/new-events-presale-registration.

