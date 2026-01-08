Tidbits: Obi Femi, Mustafa Ali, Shelton Benjamin, and MSG

– Oba Femi is expected to be WWE RAW-bound once he transitions to the main roster in the coming weeks.

(source: @WrestleVotes)

– WWE has just announced that Monday Night RAW will return to Madison Square Garden on March 30th.

– Shelton Benjamin clarified any misunderstanding surrounding his emotional state prior to his Continental Title Eliminator match.

Thanks for the concern Fans you are greatly appreciated but, i dont do emotional, I hurt Hurt people. however before i enter an arena i do pour water on my head that tends to drip. pic.twitter.com/EkstaxkN8M — Shelton J. Benjamin (@Sheltyb803) January 8, 2026

– Mustafa Ali announces that he has re-signed with TNA:

“Just a few days ago, I officially re-signed with TNA Wrestling.

TNA. Mustafa Ali. AMC. Yeah, so breaking news. I have re-signed, and I’m very, very happy with that.“

(source: Denise ‘Hollywood’ Salcedo)