Matches announced for AEW Maximum Carnage, Jay White update

– Announced for AEW Maximum Carnage:
* Kenny Omega Returns
* PAC vs Darby Allin
* The Triangle of Madness vs Kris Statlander, Willow Nightingale, & Harley Cameron
* MJF vs Bandido for the AEW World Title
AEW World Championship@The_MJF vs @BandidoWrestler
Bandido won a shot at the AEW World Title with the Dynamite Diamond Ring. He faces the man who won the ring six times, MJF!
– According to AEW sources, Jay White, despite his appearance at Wrestle Kingdom, remains a way from being medically cleared to compete, as reported by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select.