Matches announced for AEW Maximum Carnage, Jay White update

– Announced for AEW Maximum Carnage:

* Kenny Omega Returns
* PAC vs Darby Allin
* The Triangle of Madness vs Kris Statlander, Willow Nightingale, & Harley Cameron
* MJF vs Bandido for the AEW World Title

– According to AEW sources, Jay White, despite his appearance at Wrestle Kingdom, remains a way from being medically cleared to compete, as reported by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select.

