Matches announced for AEW Maximum Carnage, Jay White update

– Announced for AEW Maximum Carnage:

* Kenny Omega Returns

* PAC vs Darby Allin

* The Triangle of Madness vs Kris Statlander, Willow Nightingale, & Harley Cameron

* MJF vs Bandido for the AEW World Title

Wed. 1/14! AEW World Championship MJF vs Bandido. Bandido won a shot at the AEW World Title with the Dynamite Diamond Ring. He faces the man who won the ring six times, MJF!

– According to AEW sources, Jay White, despite his appearance at Wrestle Kingdom, remains a way from being medically cleared to compete, as reported by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select.