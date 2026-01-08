Liv Morgan gets emotional in an interview with Stephanie McMahon, Blake Monroe’s deleted tweet

– Liv Morgan gets emotional during her interview with Stephanie McMahon:

Liv Morgan gets emotional during her interview with Stephanie McMahon “This is what I’m going to do and I’m going to save my family.” (What’s Your Story?)pic.twitter.com/FiuIfy5RGt — Vick (@Vick_8122) January 8, 2026

“This is what I’m going to do and I’m going to save my family.”

(source: What’s Your Story?)

– Blake Monroe deletes “nepo baby b***h” social media post directed at Ava: