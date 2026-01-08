Kendal Grey and Liv Morgan notes

– Liv Morgan had a wild story from her 2023 arrest that ended up feeling more like a fan meet-and-greet than anything serious. She said, “I would never be like, ‘I’m Liv Morgan, I’m from WWE.’ That’s not my style. I wouldn’t even think that.” But when the cops found all her WWE stuff in her car, everything changed. “He looks in my car and finds all my WWE s–t and the complete vibe changes. Now, they’re like apologizing to me.”

The craziest part? “Three cop cars pull up as I’m in the backseat, and I’m doing a meet and greet. I’m like handcuffed and they’re like, ‘Liv! Is work going to be mad?’ ‘Yeah! Yeah, they are.’ They’re taking photos.”

(Source: What’s Your Story? With Steph McMahon)

– Kendal Grey revealed she had to get her teeth repaired after taking a brutal knee from Jacy Jayne at WWE NXT New Year’s Evil. She shared an update showing the damage, sarcastically thanking Jayne for the injury, and added a warning that “next time” she plans on returning the favor.

Fixing my teeth 😃 Thanks @jacyjaynewwe

Next time I get my hands on ya, this will be you instead…🤬 pic.twitter.com/y5cSlQBOtI — Kendal Grey (@kendalgreywwe) January 8, 2026