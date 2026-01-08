John Cena responds to Liv Morgan, Perez Hilton to appear on TNA Impact

John Cena joked about Liv Morgan saying her job was to kick him in the D***, quipping about the “semantics” before turning sincere. He said the moment was unforgettable and that he was honored to be part of what helped bring her back into a WWE ring.

– Social Media Influencer Perez Hilton announced he will appear on the TNA Impact AMC debut next Thursday.

TNA Wrestling shifts Thursday Night iMPACT! from AXS TV to AMC after six years and 324 episodes, premiering live January 15 from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas.

