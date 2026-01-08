Jesse Ventura responds to Minneapolis ICE shooting, slams Trump (video)

Jesse “The Body” Ventura responds to Minneapolis ICE shooting, says he may run for Governor again:

“We’re a 3rd world country now!”

He calls Donald Trump a “rich white boy” and asks if Sec. Noem has “ever met a person of color.”

Jesse Ventura shared his thoughts about the ICE shooting in Minneapolis and a confrontation between ICE officers and staff at Roosevelt High School on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/QWML36MY3H — FOX 9 (@FOX9) January 8, 2026

Jesse Ventura on Trump: “Who is that? The draft dodging coward? I don’t call him by name. He’s the draft dodging coward who when it was his time to serve his country he did what all rich white boys did. I wasn’t a rich white boy. We had to go. He’s gonna tell me what courage is?” pic.twitter.com/0zYYEZrSNf — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) January 9, 2026